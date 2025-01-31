Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship faces strain amid divorce rumors

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly not happy with media reports on their relationship

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 31, 2025


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly feeling the strain as persistent divorce rumors continue to circulate.

As per Mirror, the source shared that the Duchess of Sussex wanted to "gauge interest." but another source claimed that the constant speculation has left fans wondering "what's real and what's not," and they aren't happy.

"Harry is definitely obsessed with Meghan," the source said.

However, the tipster shared the speculations "would give any husband cause to worry. The constant questions about the state of their marriage are bound to take a toll."

They stated Duke of Sussex was "blindsided" by reports of Meghan's divorce book. "It's completely out of left field.”

As per the sources close to the estranged royal couple shared they are "happily married," and Meghan has reportedly now been trying to reassure Harry.

"Meghan convinced Harry she's in this for keeps. But the pressure these claims have put on them has been intense. Once again, they're having to defend themselves and their relationship," the source added.

Notably, according to Vanity Fair, Meghan's book on divorce was said to focus on the aftermath of her possible separation from Harry, rather than her first marriage to Trevor Engelson.

Meghan and Trevor tied the knot in 2011 and divorced in 2014.

NHS unveils cutting-edge solution for severe sickle cell disease

NHS unveils cutting-edge solution for severe sickle cell disease
D.C. plane crash: Heartbreaking audio reveals final moments of deadly air crash

D.C. plane crash: Heartbreaking audio reveals final moments of deadly air crash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship faces strain amid divorce rumors

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship faces strain amid divorce rumors
Queen Sofia officiates special European cultural, heritage awards

Queen Sofia officiates special European cultural, heritage awards
Queen Sofia officiates special European cultural, heritage awards
Queen Sofia officiates special European cultural, heritage awards
Princess Leonor performs rigorous exercises during naval training: WATCH
Princess Leonor performs rigorous exercises during naval training: WATCH
Princess Kate’s mother Carole Middleton in line for special honour from King Charles
Princess Kate’s mother Carole Middleton in line for special honour from King Charles
King Felipe marks milestone event after Queen Letizia holds special meeting
King Felipe marks milestone event after Queen Letizia holds special meeting
Sarah Ferguson moves into Princess Beatrice home from Andrew’s Royal Lodge?
Sarah Ferguson moves into Princess Beatrice home from Andrew’s Royal Lodge?
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce big diplomatic plans for 2025
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce big diplomatic plans for 2025
Prince Harry set to make heartfelt move for Princess Beatrice's newborn daughter
Prince Harry set to make heartfelt move for Princess Beatrice's newborn daughter
Princess Beatrice prefers Prince Harry’s parenting style over William's
Princess Beatrice prefers Prince Harry’s parenting style over William's
Meghan Markle gets appreciation from key person ahead of big move
Meghan Markle gets appreciation from key person ahead of big move
Princess Kate takes credit for George, Charlotte, Louis’ iconic fashion sense
Princess Kate takes credit for George, Charlotte, Louis’ iconic fashion sense
Queen Mary steps out to inaugurate big initiative after hosting key event
Queen Mary steps out to inaugurate big initiative after hosting key event
Princess Kate breaks silence after King Charles honours her with new role
Princess Kate breaks silence after King Charles honours her with new role