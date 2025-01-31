Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship faces strain amid divorce rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly feeling the strain as persistent divorce rumors continue to circulate.
As per Mirror, the source shared that the Duchess of Sussex wanted to "gauge interest." but another source claimed that the constant speculation has left fans wondering "what's real and what's not," and they aren't happy.
"Harry is definitely obsessed with Meghan," the source said.
However, the tipster shared the speculations "would give any husband cause to worry. The constant questions about the state of their marriage are bound to take a toll."
They stated Duke of Sussex was "blindsided" by reports of Meghan's divorce book. "It's completely out of left field.”
As per the sources close to the estranged royal couple shared they are "happily married," and Meghan has reportedly now been trying to reassure Harry.
"Meghan convinced Harry she's in this for keeps. But the pressure these claims have put on them has been intense. Once again, they're having to defend themselves and their relationship," the source added.
Notably, according to Vanity Fair, Meghan's book on divorce was said to focus on the aftermath of her possible separation from Harry, rather than her first marriage to Trevor Engelson.
Meghan and Trevor tied the knot in 2011 and divorced in 2014.