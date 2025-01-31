Trending

Arjun Kapoor unveils first look poster of upcoming film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles

  • January 31, 2025
Arjun Kapoor has a new project in the works!

The lead trio Arjun, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to share the screen in the upcoming romantic comedy titled Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Turning to Instagram on Friday, the Sardar Ka Grandson star shared the poster of the film that featured the lead trio.

In the poster, Arjun was spotted in an entirely diverse avatar, exuding quirky vibes.

Set against the wedding backdrop, Rakul and Bhumi stunned in wedding attires while the 2 States star looked helpless dabbling between them. 

He captioned the post, "Khencho… Aur khencho!!! Sharafat ki yehi saza toh hoti hai… Kalesh ho ya clash, phassta toh mujh jaisa aam aadmi hai #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st February, 2025.”


The tagline of the movie read, "Love triangle nahi circle hai."

To note, this film marked the first-ever collaboration between Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh while Bhumi and the former starred together in the 2023 release The Lady Killer.

For the unversed, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is set for a cinematic release next month on February 21, 2025. 

