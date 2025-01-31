Royal

Princess Kate’s mom Carole Middleton plans ‘amazing’ 70th birthday party

Carole Middleton, Princess Kate’s mother, celebrates her 70th birthday today on January 31, 2025

Kate Middleton’s mother Carole Middleton has “amazing” plans for her birthday!

On Friday, January 31, 2025, the mother of the Princess of Wales has rung in her 70th birthday and according to royal expert, she will have a “themed event” to mark the milestone.

Carole, who is “party loving” as per royal expert Ingrid Seward, “loves herself” and likes to party.

While speaking to Fabulous, Seward told the outlet, “Above everything else Carole Middleton is fun. She loves to party; she loves to have a few drinks, and she loves to enjoy herself.”

“She will certainly have an amazing themed 70th birthday. She once told me that she had made a lot of money and was now determined to enjoy it,” he added about Carole Middleton’s 70th birthday celebration.

Speaking about her how love for parties inspired the businesswoman to establish her own party supply business, Party Pieces, the expert stated, “Her love of including everyone else in this inspired her to start her own party business, focused on children’s parties.

She launched her business in partnership with her husband Michael Middleton. Carole Middleton’s net worth is estimated to be £54million, which is shared by her husband, reported The Sun.

Moreover, it was reported by Express UK that Princess Kate has planned a huge surprise for her mom’s milestone birthday at Berkshire home with family.

