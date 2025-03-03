King Felipe steps out for new engagement after Uruguay visit

King Felipe has presided over a key event after returning from Uruguay.
On Sunday, March 2, the Royal Family of Spain took to Instagram to share an update about the Monarch’s latest engagement after his visit to the South American country.
The Palace captioned, “The King presides over the official dinner of the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2025 at the National Art Museum of Catalonia.”
Adding further to the statement, the Royal Family shared details about the upcoming event, calling it the “largest and most influential” event of mobile and technology industry.
“The largest and most influential mobile and technology industry event for the connectivity ecosystem will take place at the Fira de Barcelona from 3 to 6 March and is expected to be attended by more than 100,000 visitors,” concluded the caption.
In the post, a slew of photos was also shared by the Palace that featured glimpses from the grand dinner.
The photographs also showcased King Felipe on stage as he presided over the event.
This comes after the Spanish King paid a visit to Uruguay to attend the inauguration of President-elect Yamandú Orsi.
During the visit, King Felipe attended key events and ceremonies with several other Heads of States.