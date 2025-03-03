Royal

Royal Family’s upcoming gathering to bring Queen Camilla to tears

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 03, 2025
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate are preparing for the 80th anniversary celebrations of VE Day this May

The royal family is set attend a special Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, honoring the veterans and families affected by World War II, although the Palace is yet to announce.

Besides Royal family, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Prime Minister are also expected at the event to honor those who served.

However, a royal commentator Jennie Bond has suggested that the event could be very emotional for the Queen as she will be remembering her father, who fought during World War Two.

"It will be emotional for everyone. The King will have so many memories of his father's wartime service and his mother's short time in the Auxiliary Territorial Service. Camilla will have similar memories of her own father,” she said to GB News.

Bond further added, “I'm sure they will all find it an emotional occasion. Charles, in particular, finds pageantry and music extremely moving. I don't think he, or Camilla or William and Catherine, will be shy about showing their emotions."

Queen Camilla's father, Bruce Shand, was a distinguished soldier taken as a prisoner of war in Germany before winning a military cross for gallantry during the Battle of Dunkirk.

At last year's D-Day remembrance service, Queen Camilla was visibly emotional while listening to a veteran’s story.

