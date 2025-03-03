King Willem, Queen Máxima celebrate ‘I’m Not a Robot’s Oscars win

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima are proud of Victoria Warmerdam.
On Sunday, March 2, the 97th Academy Awards celebrated the outstanding work of the film industry with a star-studded night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
At the Oscars 2025, Victoria Warmerdam’s penned and directed short Sci-Fi film, I’m Not a Robot, won the Best Short Film (Live Action) award.
The triumph marked a proud moment for the Dutch film industry and also the Royal Family.
Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Dutch Royal Family on Monday, March 3, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima penned a heartfelt congratulatory note for Victoria for the outstanding win.
“Our warmest congratulations to Oscar winner Victoria Warmerdam. A great achievement and an international tribute to Dutch film art,” the Netherlands Royals captioned.
The note concluded with the Royal couple’s sign stating, “– King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.”
In the post, the King and Queen also shared a snap of Victoria Warmerdam and her partner and producer, Trent, who accepted the Oscars award.
After winning the award, Victoria and Trent told ANP, “This means so much to us, especially since no Dutch people have been nominated in this category since the sixties. So we were already super proud that we are here at all. To then also win, that is really unreal.”
They also expressed hope that this victory will help boost the Dutch film industry.