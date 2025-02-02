Royal

King Charles offers huge opportunity for youngsters at The King’s Foundation

The British Monarch is seeking young minds for a huge working opportunity at his royal foundation

  • February 02, 2025

King Charles has unveiled exciting openings at The King’s Foundation for youngsters!

To mark milestone 35 years of the educational charity established by the 76-year-old British Monarch in 1990, Charles is eyeing 35 ambassadors to fly the flag for his beloved heritage crafts.

It was reported by the Express UK on Sunday, February 2, that the King of Britain is looking for young creatives of the next generation to become a part of his foundation by joining as young charity ambassadors, contributing to safeguard traditional skills from textiles to organic farming.

With the latest opportunity, the King aims to empower young voices in “heritage arts, including fashion, thatching and blacksmithing, and aim to showcase their work.”

For this, people aged between 18 to 35, who are working in traditional arts, are welcomed to submit their applications and become ambassadors for the Foundation’s work.

"In order to create change – to promote these trades, these practices, these skills that we feel so strongly about – it is fundamental to provide a voice to the next generation,” Simon Sadinsky, the executive director of King Charles’ foundation told the Telegraph.

He added, "It’s not just about looking backwards, it’s about the contemporary relevance of these skills and traditions, the knowledge and materials. I imagine it will be a very fascinating cohort."

Moreover, the selected 35 advocates will get a chance to showcase their skills and support the foundation’s goal while working alongside renowned figures like David Beckham, Sienna Miller and Sir Rod Stewart .

