Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed kick of wedding festivities with lively dholki night 

Wedding bells are ringing for Kubra Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed!
Actor Khaqan Shahnawaz shared a peek into the musical gathering ahead of the Kubra and Gohar's wedding on his Instagram account over the weekend.
The image showed the Mann Jogi star all set for the new chapter in his life, dressed in a black kurta paired with a bottle-green dupatta.
In the photos, a cute poster featuring Gohar and Kubra was also spotted.
Soon after the shots did rounds, the couple’s ardent fans were in awe of the big wedding slated to take place this month.
One fan in commented, “Wait is over.”
“Where is bride," another user added.
“Super,” expressed the third.
Several of Gohar’s celebrity friends including Shehzad Sheikh and Aashir Wajahat were in attendance.
Meanwhile, Kubra's look for the dholki night remains a mystery, leaving fans curious to catch a glimpse of the bride- to- be on her special event.
In an exciting turn of events, the beloved TV stars officially confirmed their plans to marry, ending months of speculation regarding their relationship status.
To note, Kubra Khan has since been in the headlines for her alleged connection to her fellow actor Gohar Rasheed.