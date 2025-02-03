Trending

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed kick of wedding festivities with lively dholki night

Celebrity couple Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed's Nikkah ceremony to take place in Makkah

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 03, 2025
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed kick of wedding festivities with lively dholki night
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed kick of wedding festivities with lively dholki night 

Wedding bells are ringing for Kubra Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed! 

Actor Khaqan Shahnawaz shared a peek into the musical gathering ahead of the Kubra and Gohar's wedding on his Instagram account over the weekend. 

The image showed the Mann Jogi star all set for the new chapter in his life, dressed in a black kurta paired with a bottle-green dupatta.

In the photos, a cute poster featuring Gohar and Kubra was also spotted.

Soon after the shots did rounds, the couple’s ardent fans were in awe of the big wedding slated to take place this month.

One fan in commented, “Wait is over.”

“Where is bride," another user added.

“Super,” expressed the third.


Several of Gohar’s celebrity friends including Shehzad Sheikh and Aashir Wajahat were in attendance.

Meanwhile, Kubra's look for the dholki night remains a mystery, leaving fans curious to catch a glimpse of the bride- to- be on her special event.

In an exciting turn of events, the beloved TV stars officially confirmed their plans to marry, ending months of speculation regarding their relationship status.

To note, Kubra Khan has since been in the headlines for her alleged connection to her fellow actor Gohar Rasheed. 

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez turn heads with powerful reunion at 2025 Grammys

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez turn heads with powerful reunion at 2025 Grammys
Lady Gaga pays tribute to Bruno Mars after impressive Grammy victory

Lady Gaga pays tribute to Bruno Mars after impressive Grammy victory

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed kick of wedding festivities with lively dholki night

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed kick of wedding festivities with lively dholki night

Prince Edward marks major Royal milestone with high-profile trip to India

Prince Edward marks major Royal milestone with high-profile trip to India
Ayeza Khan shares cutest message for her kids
Ayeza Khan shares cutest message for her kids
Kajol's sister spills beans on the actress' hotheadedness
Kajol's sister spills beans on the actress' hotheadedness
Arjun Kapoor reveals real-life marriage plans: 'We will talk about it'
Arjun Kapoor reveals real-life marriage plans: 'We will talk about it'
Sonam Kapoor gets teary-eyed remembering late designer Rohit Bal
Sonam Kapoor gets teary-eyed remembering late designer Rohit Bal
Minal Khan sets temperatures soaring with weekend selfie dump
Minal Khan sets temperatures soaring with weekend selfie dump
Sania Mirza makes BIG move two years after divorce
Sania Mirza makes BIG move two years after divorce
Ali Zafar shares his inspiring success story
Ali Zafar shares his inspiring success story
Priyanka Chopra recalls dehumanising encounter with filmmaker
Priyanka Chopra recalls dehumanising encounter with filmmaker
Udit Narayan shares first statement on viral video controversy with female fan
Udit Narayan shares first statement on viral video controversy with female fan
Aamir Khan finds love for the third time?
Aamir Khan finds love for the third time?
Vicky Kaushal wins hearts with special gesture for injured Rashmika Mandanna
Vicky Kaushal wins hearts with special gesture for injured Rashmika Mandanna
Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation
Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation