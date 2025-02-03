Entertainment

Kanye West's shocking command to Bianca Censori at Grammys REVEALED

The ‘Carnival’ rapper and his ‘naked’ wife Bianca Censori were escorted out of Grammys for arriving uninvited

  February 03, 2025
Kanye West’s shocking command to Bianca Censori has been exposed!

At the 67th Grammy’s red carpet on Sunday, February 2, the American rapper and his wife ignited media frenzy after the model made a bold fashion statement.

Arriving uninviting at the event, the couple was “escorted out” of the Grammys after Censori stripped off her black furry coat, flashing a full bare body to the photographers.

However, before the 30-year-old Australian model stripped herself naked in front of the cameras, West was seen giving some sort of unsettling commands to his wife.

Lipreading expert, Nicola Hickling, who is the founder and lead analyst at LipReader, revealed Kanye West’s shocking command, stating that the Vultures 1 rapper was telling his wife to take off her coat and reveal all, reported the Daily Mail.

“You're making a scene now,” said Ye, to which the Australian model nodded her head.

He commanded, “Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense,” adding, “Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you.”

“Alright let’s go,” answered Bianca Censori.

While it was reported that the couple was asked to leave the event after the horrible stunt, some sources have stated that they left on their own accord.

