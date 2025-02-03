Kartik Aaryan prepares to begin filming for 'Aashiqui 3' 

Fans received thrilling news about Aashiqui 3!
The Aashiqui franchise, which captured hearts with its fresh love stories and unforgettable memories, is in for a third installment with Kartik Aaryan in the lead.
Indian filmmaker Anurag Basu spoke to ANI and shared an exciting update about Aashiqui 3, setting the stage for another romantic saga.
Basu revealed that the filming has not yet started, noting, "We will start the shoot next month."
Currently he is focused on the pre-production stage, getting everything in place.
In the same interview, the Life In A Metro director also compared how the Hindi film industry is different from the Korean cinema, describing both as young.
According to him, Bollywood has not achieved the same international reach as the Korean cinema because the former's focus is more on box office numbers for weekends rather than broadening viewership.
For the unversed, back in September 2022, Kartik officially announced Aashiqui 3 with a heartfelt caption that read, "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum Aashiqui3 This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da."
Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan last starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri in the lead role.