Trending

Kartik Aaryan prepares to begin filming for 'Aashiqui 3'

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in 'Aashiqui 3' which has entered the pre-production phase

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 03, 2025
Kartik Aaryan prepares to begin filming for Aashiqui 3
Kartik Aaryan prepares to begin filming for 'Aashiqui 3' 

Fans received thrilling news about Aashiqui 3!

The Aashiqui franchise, which captured hearts with its fresh love stories and unforgettable memories, is in for a third installment with Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

Indian filmmaker Anurag Basu spoke to ANI and shared an exciting update about Aashiqui 3, setting the stage for another romantic saga.

Basu revealed that the filming has not yet started, noting, "We will start the shoot next month."

Currently he is focused on the pre-production stage, getting everything in place.

In the same interview, the Life In A Metro director also compared how the Hindi film industry is different from the Korean cinema, describing both as young. 

According to him, Bollywood has not achieved the same international reach as the Korean cinema because the former's focus is more on box office numbers for weekends rather than broadening viewership. 

For the unversed, back in September 2022, Kartik officially announced Aashiqui 3 with a heartfelt caption that read, "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum Aashiqui3 This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan last starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri in the lead role. 

Kim Kardashian breaks cover amid Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s Grammys drama

Kim Kardashian breaks cover amid Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s Grammys drama
Prince William, Kate praise Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week event

Prince William, Kate praise Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week event
Shakira teases fans with exciting message after winning Grammy Award

Shakira teases fans with exciting message after winning Grammy Award
Prince Harry, Meghan Marle land in ‘big trouble’ ahead of Invictus Games

Prince Harry, Meghan Marle land in ‘big trouble’ ahead of Invictus Games
Anurag Basu draws comparisons between Hindi film industry and Korean cinema
Anurag Basu draws comparisons between Hindi film industry and Korean cinema
Aamir Khan's team issues first statement on viral caveman video
Aamir Khan's team issues first statement on viral caveman video
Ayeza Khan offers a peek into early morning outing in Poland: 'magical place'
Ayeza Khan offers a peek into early morning outing in Poland: 'magical place'
Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai amid big Bollywood comeback
Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai amid big Bollywood comeback
Durefishan Saleem unveils 'gorgeous' looks from her brother's Mehndi night
Durefishan Saleem unveils 'gorgeous' looks from her brother's Mehndi night
'Deva': Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput heaps praise on actor's performance
'Deva': Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput heaps praise on actor's performance
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed kick of wedding festivities with lively dholki night
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed kick of wedding festivities with lively dholki night
Ayeza Khan shares cutest message for her kids
Ayeza Khan shares cutest message for her kids
Kajol's sister spills beans on the actress' hotheadedness
Kajol's sister spills beans on the actress' hotheadedness
Arjun Kapoor reveals real-life marriage plans: 'We will talk about it'
Arjun Kapoor reveals real-life marriage plans: 'We will talk about it'
Sonam Kapoor gets teary-eyed remembering late designer Rohit Bal
Sonam Kapoor gets teary-eyed remembering late designer Rohit Bal
Minal Khan sets temperatures soaring with weekend selfie dump
Minal Khan sets temperatures soaring with weekend selfie dump