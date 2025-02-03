Royal

Prince William, Kate praise Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week event

Kate Middleton and Prince William gave a nod to Place2Be for creating awareness about children’s mental health

Prince William and Princess Kate are forever cheerleaders for those who work for society’s wellbeing!

Taking to the Instagram Story of their official joint Instagram handle, the Prince and Princess of Wales re-shared the post of Place2Be, a UK-based mental health charity for children that works to provide emotional support, counseling, and mental health services in schools.

The royal couple gave a nod to the charity for organizing Children’s Mental Health Week by dropping a clapping emoji followed by tagging the official Instagram account of the organization.

“@_place2be #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek,” penned Kensington Palace on the story.

The post, which featured a poster of the event has animated characters of emotions from hit American animated coming-of-age film, Inside Out 2, included in it.

“It's #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek! We believe every child deserves the chance to thrive. This week, we’re focusing on helping young people explore the theme ‘Know Yourself, Grow Yourself,’ empowering them to better understand their emotions and build resilience,” read its caption.

Place2Be’s 2025 Children’s Mental Health Week has been organized from February 3 to February 9.

The theme set for this year’s event is focused on “Know Yourself, Grow Yourself,” aiming to empower children and young people across the United Kingdom to embrace self-awareness and explore what it means to them.

