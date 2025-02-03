Prince Harry, Meghan Marle land in ‘big trouble’ ahead of Invictus Games

Royal

  February 03, 2025
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had received a lot of backlash in the last two months, but an expert recently highlighted a “big trouble” ahead of their Invictus Games joint appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend the sporting event's opening ceremony in Canada on February 8, 2025.

The TalkTV host Kevin O'Sullivan opened up about the future of Harry and Meghan in Hollywood as they have been in the centre of a media storm.

He said on What Just Happened? show, "In showbiz, you can dodge, you can dive you can bob and weave and you can avoid some of the flack. If it happens once, you can maybe get out of it, if it happens twice, if you're lucky you get out of it.”

Kevin added, “If it happens three times, that's three times unlucky. And frankly now, everyone in Hollywood thinks she's [Meghan Markle a toxic bully, she's in big trouble."

Broadcaster Simon London agreed with him and noted, "Yeah, she is, I have to agree with you. When you take the overall story on Harry and Meghan and their onslaught to Hollywood, it's a disaster story."

Notably, Invictus Games event will conclude on February 16, 2025.

