Kevin Costner takes big step for Jennifer Lopez amid romance rumours

Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner sparked dating rumors after celebrating the New Year together

  • February 04, 2025
Kevin Costner is looking up to Jennifer Lopez!

A source exclusive told In Touch that the former Yellowstone actor is inspired by J.Lo, who is urging him to 'hit the gym' and return to his 'heartthrob' status after divorce. 

He is looking forward to get into tip-toe shape following his milestone 70th birthday. 

An insider revealed, “Kevin keeps himself pretty lean and healthy but he’s now on a mission to add some more muscle and see how fit he can get this year.”

“He wants to be able to whip off his shirt and show off a six-pack like he used to back in his heartthrob days and he’s been told by his trainer that it’s entirely possible to achieve, even at his age so he’s pretty pumped up,” another source quoted.

The insider continued, “J. Lo’s incredibly fit body and eternally young aura played a big factor in Kevin’s hunch to up his fitness game.”

Further dishing on the inspiration levels, the source noted, “She’s among those inspiring him to hit the gym and prove age is just a number, Of course, it’s going to take a huge amount of dedication, and not just in the gym but also in the kitchen.”

To note, Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner sent social media in splits after ringing in the New Year together. 

Kevin and Jennifer were indulged in conversations full of laughter when they were spotted at the famous celebrity hotspot western store.

