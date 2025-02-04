Entertainment

Kim Kardashian takes shocking decision for Bianca Censori after her Grammy stunt

Kanye West wife Bianca Censori is currently in the spotlight for going nude at Grammy 2025

  • February 04, 2025


Kim Kardashian has finally come up with a new strategy to protect her kids from Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's nudity after the Grammys drama.

As per InTouch Weekly, a source shared that The Kardashians star made a new set of rules for her ex the Famous rapper current wife.

The insider shared, “Kim isn’t going to stand in the way of Bianca having a relationship with her kids but she does have a long list of rules for her to follow,” adding, “Number one being no nudity in front of them.”

“She’s also asked that Bianca limit the amount of candy they eat, she doesn’t want them coming home wired from having a ton of sugar and junk,” the source explained.

The tipster revealed, Kim is also “very strict” on bed timing as “she wants them to stay on the same schedule they have at home. Screen time and access to social media also has to be limited and monitored closely.”

Concluding the rules, the source said, “She’s made it clear that if he breaks any of the rules they’ve agreed on about posting online while he’s under Bianca’s care there will be hell to pay,” adding, “Kim is very strict with her kids and she doesn’t want them thinking they can get away with whatever they want just because they’re with their stepmom.”

Notably, it came amid Bianca Censori is currently in the spotlight for her bizarre choice of dressing at Grammy 2025 red carpet which she attended with her husband Kanye West.

To note, Kim, 44, has been coparenting with her ex-husband, 47, since their split in 2021.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian welcomed four children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

