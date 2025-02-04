Entertainment

Kanye West calls Grammys ceremony 'boring' after Bianca Censori's daring move

  • February 04, 2025
Kanye West reportedly found the 67th Grammy Awards ceremony 'boring' after his wife, Bianca Censori's, bizarre dressing at the show.

The popular American rapper made a joint appearance at the prestigious event alongside his partner at the Crpto.com Arena on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

At Grammys red carpet, Bianca pulled a publicity stunt as she unveiled her completely see-through dress, by dropping off the long furry coat in a dramatic way, leaving everyone perplexed.

After the shocking moment, the couple was reportedly escorted out of the awards show.

Now an insider close to Kanye revealed to The Sun, that he labeled his wife’s disturbing dressing an 'art.'

The tipster also added that the father-of-four usually attends the red carpet and leaves as he finds these functions "dull and boring."

"People have called this a stunt but to Ye, this is his art, He turned up, made headlines around the world, and left. No one told him what to do and even if they had, he wouldn't have listened," the source stated.

The insider also said, "Ye always planned to do the red carpet and leave — he'd never sit through the Grammys because it's so dull and boring."

These bombshell revelations came after a report claimed that the Yeezy founder had commanded Bianca to reveal her body at star-studded event.

According to Daily Mail, the lip-reading specialist, Nicola Hickling, suggested that Kanye West was the one who encouraged his wife, as he said, "You are making a scene now. Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense. Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you."

Later, Bianca Censori remarked, "Alright, let's go," and went bare in front of the media professionals. 

Despite getting harsh backlash after the Australian model's bold move, neither Kanye nor Bianca issued any statement. 

