EXO's Xiumin gears for first solo comeback in three years

Kim Min-seok, better known by his stage name Xiumin is ready to win hearts with his long-awaited solo comeback.
As per allkpop, the Exo’s lead vocalist is preparing for his first album, which is set to drop in March 2025.
According to the sources, Xiumin is currently wrapping the preparation of his album, which will be released after three years since his solo album, Brand New in 2022.
Since his debut as a soloist, the 34-year-old has also contributed OST tracks for dramas like Mr. Queen and CEO-dol Mart.
Notably, this will be Xiumin’s first solo release under INB100, a subsidiary of One Hundred Label, where he signed in 2023, with group sub-unit, EXO-CBX.
The sub-unit consists of three vocalists from the main group, Baek Baek-hyun, Kim Jong-dae, better known as Chen, and Xiumin.
The comeback news gained traction on social media, with several fans turning to X to show their excitement.
As one user wrote, "Finally I have been waiting for Xiumin Comeback."
While another chimed in, "I have prayed for this day!!!! Letsgooo minseokkk."
"OMGGGGG WE ARE SO BACK!!!!," third enthusiasts shared.
Additionally, Xiumin along with fellow EXO-CBX members Chen and Baekhyun, will be attending Japan fan meetup on February 8th and 9th.