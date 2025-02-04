Entertainment

EXO's Xiumin gears for first solo comeback in three years

K-pop band EXO debuted in 2012 with all its nine members venturing in their solo careers after group success

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 04, 2025
EXOs Xiumin gears up for first solo comeback in three years
EXO's Xiumin gears up for first solo comeback in three years 

Kim Min-seok, better known by his stage name Xiumin is ready to win hearts with his long-awaited solo comeback.

As per allkpop, the Exo’s lead vocalist is preparing for his first album, which is set to drop in March 2025.

According to the sources, Xiumin is currently wrapping the preparation of his album, which will be released after three years since his solo album, Brand New in 2022.

Since his debut as a soloist, the 34-year-old has also contributed OST tracks for dramas like Mr. Queen and CEO-dol Mart.

Notably, this will be Xiumin’s first solo release under INB100, a subsidiary of One Hundred Label, where he signed in 2023, with group sub-unit, EXO-CBX.

The sub-unit consists of three vocalists from the main group, Baek Baek-hyun, Kim Jong-dae, better known as Chen, and Xiumin.

The comeback news gained traction on social media, with several fans turning to X to show their excitement.

As one user wrote, "Finally I have been waiting for Xiumin Comeback."

While another chimed in, "I have prayed for this day!!!! Letsgooo minseokkk."

"OMGGGGG WE ARE SO BACK!!!!," third enthusiasts shared.

Additionally, Xiumin along with fellow EXO-CBX members Chen and Baekhyun, will be attending Japan fan meetup on February 8th and 9th.

Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister

Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister

Stranger things stars hold special event amid delay release date rumours

Stranger things stars hold special event amid delay release date rumours
Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit

Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit
Princess Victoria finally fulfills Karl XIV Johan’s 181-year-old dream

Princess Victoria finally fulfills Karl XIV Johan’s 181-year-old dream
Billie Eilish brother Finneas drops emotional message after her Grammy snub
Billie Eilish brother Finneas drops emotional message after her Grammy snub
'Stranger Things' stars hold special event amid delay release date rumours
'Stranger Things' stars hold special event amid delay release date rumours
Ryan Reynolds drops first photo with Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni drama
Ryan Reynolds drops first photo with Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni drama
Ariana Grande makes rare remark about boyfriend Ethan Slater
Ariana Grande makes rare remark about boyfriend Ethan Slater
Kanye West flaunts Bianca Censori’s huge feat after Grammy 2025 stunt
Kanye West flaunts Bianca Censori’s huge feat after Grammy 2025 stunt
Kanye West calls Grammys ceremony 'boring' after Bianca Censori's daring move
Kanye West calls Grammys ceremony 'boring' after Bianca Censori's daring move
Lily Allen, David Harbour’s four-year marriage comes to end?
Lily Allen, David Harbour’s four-year marriage comes to end?
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper to welcome more kids as families get closer
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper to welcome more kids as families get closer
Blake Lively remains unbothered as Justin Baldoni's lawsuit heats up
Blake Lively remains unbothered as Justin Baldoni's lawsuit heats up
Kevin Costner takes big step for Jennifer Lopez amid romance rumours
Kevin Costner takes big step for Jennifer Lopez amid romance rumours
Kim Kardashian takes shocking decision for Bianca Censori after her Grammy stunt
Kim Kardashian takes shocking decision for Bianca Censori after her Grammy stunt
Sabrina Carpenter shares first statement after historic Grammys 2025 win
Sabrina Carpenter shares first statement after historic Grammys 2025 win