Saif Ali Khan issues first statement after knife attack 

Saif Ali Khan is back to the grind!
The 54-year-old made his first public appearance since surviving a stabbing incident at his home last month, promoting his upcoming heist thriller, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.
With a visible cast and bandage on his neck, the Bhoot Police actor addressed the audience, “It feels very nice to be standing here in front of you. And it feels very nice to be here.”
On 16 January 2025, Saif was attacked at his Bandra residence by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who attempted to commit theft at his home.
In a shocking turn of events, a violent altercation occurred which led the actor to sustain stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other areas.
Soon after that he was rushed to the Lilavati hospital, where he underwent surgery.
Following this, Saif’s beloved wife Kareena Kapoor Khan released a statement calling it an “incredibly challenging day” for the family.
To note, the father of four proved his bravery and dedication to the craft by stepping back into the public eye.
The release of Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins in March 2025 will mark Saif Ali Khan’s major project after attack.