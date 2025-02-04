Trending

Saif Ali Khan issues first statement after knife attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan returns to work with a bandage and visible cast

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 04, 2025
Saif Ali Khan issues first statement after knife attack
Saif Ali Khan issues first statement after knife attack 

Saif Ali Khan is back to the grind!

The 54-year-old made his first public appearance since surviving a stabbing incident at his home last month, promoting his upcoming heist thriller, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.

With a visible cast and bandage on his neck, the Bhoot Police actor addressed the audience, “It feels very nice to be standing here in front of you. And it feels very nice to be here.”

On 16 January 2025, Saif was attacked at his Bandra residence by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who attempted to commit theft at his home.

In a shocking turn of events, a violent altercation occurred which led the actor to sustain stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other areas.

Soon after that he was rushed to the Lilavati hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Following this, Saif’s beloved wife Kareena Kapoor Khan released a statement calling it an “incredibly challenging day” for the family.

To note, the father of four proved his bravery and dedication to the craft by stepping back into the public eye.

The release of Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins in March 2025 will mark Saif Ali Khan’s major project after attack. 

Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister

Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister

Stranger things stars hold special event amid delay release date rumours

Stranger things stars hold special event amid delay release date rumours
Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit

Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit
Princess Victoria finally fulfills Karl XIV Johan’s 181-year-old dream

Princess Victoria finally fulfills Karl XIV Johan’s 181-year-old dream
Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister
Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister
Sara Ali Khan cheers for Ibrahim Ali Khan ahead of his debut film release
Sara Ali Khan cheers for Ibrahim Ali Khan ahead of his debut film release
Atif Aslam teases exciting collaboration with Honey Singh, Jason Derulo
Atif Aslam teases exciting collaboration with Honey Singh, Jason Derulo
Sarah Khan unveils FIRST look as Dr Fajar from drama 'Shair'
Sarah Khan unveils FIRST look as Dr Fajar from drama 'Shair'
Priyanka Chopra shares cute PIC of little Malti Marie from Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra shares cute PIC of little Malti Marie from Mumbai
Kartik Aaryan prepares to begin filming for 'Aashiqui 3'
Kartik Aaryan prepares to begin filming for 'Aashiqui 3'
Anurag Basu draws comparisons between Hindi film industry and Korean cinema
Anurag Basu draws comparisons between Hindi film industry and Korean cinema
Aamir Khan's team issues first statement on viral caveman video
Aamir Khan's team issues first statement on viral caveman video
Ayeza Khan offers a peek into early morning outing in Poland: 'magical place'
Ayeza Khan offers a peek into early morning outing in Poland: 'magical place'
Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai amid big Bollywood comeback
Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai amid big Bollywood comeback
Durefishan Saleem unveils 'gorgeous' looks from her brother's Mehndi night
Durefishan Saleem unveils 'gorgeous' looks from her brother's Mehndi night
'Deva': Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput heaps praise on actor's performance
'Deva': Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput heaps praise on actor's performance