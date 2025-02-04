Hadiqa Kiani pens heartwarming birthday wish for twin sister 

Trending

  February 04, 2025
Hadiqa Kiani’s heartfelt birthday wish for twin sister Sasha is melting hearts!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Boohey Barian singer dropped love-filled photographs alongside her sister.

In the shared pictures, one can spot Hadiqa and her sister setting major sibling goals and exchanging warm hugs while posing on the road.

Moving on, in the next click, Sasha could be seen planting a kiss on Hadiqa’s cheeks.

However, it was quite surprising for fans to find an uncanny resemblance between them both as it was just a hair colour separating their identity there.

She penned a cute birthday note in the caption, “Wishing a very happy birthday to my beautiful sister.”


Kiani’s heartwarming birthday wish garnered a slew of reactions from her friends and followers.

One person commented, “Really? Is she your twin or AI generated?”

A second user wrote, “It’s like hadiqa holding hadiqa.”

“For one minute it feels like its AI generated image,” a third fan effused.

The fourth person penned, “I am really confused who is Hadiqa and her sister. I can’t differentiate.”

For the unversed, Hadiqa Kiani is one of the most loved and successful singers of Pakistan, carrying the female singer legacy forward for three decades now. 

