Princess Kate gets ‘emotional’ in video message after royal public engagement

Kate Middleton releases fresh statement after London outing

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 04, 2025


Kate Middleton has shared a video message after her royal public appearance in London.

The Princess of Wales accompanied young schoolchildren to the National Portrait Gallery in support of her new initiative on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Princess Kate posted a clip from the outing and wrote, “Working with @earlychildhood to launch the new #ShapingUs framework. The Bobeam Tree Trail is just one example of how organisations can empower children to thrive emotionally and socially.”

She added, “With initiatives like this at the @nationalportraitgallery, the foundation is laid for the next generation to grow into confident, compassionate individuals. The Centre for Early Childhood is also working with organisations across a variety of sectors, on how the framework can be used to promote social and emotional skills across society.”

Catherine wore a brown blazer by Bulgarian designer Petar Petrov for her London outing.

In the shared video, Kate can be heard introducing herself to the school kids in bus, "My name's Catherine, and I'm going to come on your school trip today!"

The future queen accessorised her look with Halcyon Days bracelet and Sezane earrings.

