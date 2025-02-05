Queen Rania steps out with Italian First Lady Laura Mattarella for special visit

Queen Rania of Jordan stepped out with Italian First Lady Laura Mattarella in style.
The two ladies visited the "Jordan: Dawn of Christianity" exhibition at the Palazzo della Cancelleria in Rome on Tuesday.
Hours after the appearance, Her Majesty took to her Instagram account to share glimpses from the visit.
In the photos, the duo could be seen touring the exhibition with Queen Rania wearing an elegant grey dress which she styled with a yellow pumps.
Meanwhile, Laura Mattarella donned a stylish rose pink dress, exuding barbie vibes.
"Everywhere you turn in Jordan, there are echoes of the ancient civilizations that once called our land home,” The Queen wrote along the photos.
She further added, "Our country truly has something for every tourist; it’s an experience you won’t want to miss! With Italian First Lady Laura Mattarella at the Jordan: Dawn of Christianity exhibition at the Palazzo della Cancelleria earlier today."
Held under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah, the month-long, features 90 artifacts from over 30 different archeological sites in Jordan.
The exhibition is a collaborative effort between Jordan’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Jordan Tourism Board, and the Vatican, according to a statement from Office of Her Majesty .