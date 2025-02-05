'Mufasa: The Lion King' heads for OTT release after massive box office success

Good news awaits for Lion King fans!
Disney’s blockbuster 2024 musical Mufasa: The Lion King has been chosen for an OTT release.
The movie will be available for purchase on the channel’s streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on February 18 and will stream for free from April 1.
Mufasa, a prequel to the epic Lion King franchise collected a bomb amount of $653 million at the box office, now transitioning into a home entertainment release.
This movie was seemingly the last addition to the Walt Disney Animation Studios collection of live-action stories.
The younger version of Mufasa, voiced by Aaron Pierre, was first introduced as the lost cub separated from his family.
In addition to Pierre and Harrison Jr., the film includes an ensemble cast like Beyoncé as Mufasa’s wife Nala and their daughter Kiara was essayed by the Grammy winner’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter.
Helmed by the acclaimed filmmaker Barry Jenkins, the original story follows the Simba’s journey after the tragic death of Mufasa while the prequel unfolds the patriarch’s early life.
It is pertinent to mention, Mufasa: Lion King released in cinemas on December 20, 2024 with a grand box office opening.