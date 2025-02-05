Entertainment

'Mufasa: The Lion King' heads for OTT release after massive box office success

'Lion King's' epic prequel 'Mufasa: Lion King' minted whopping $653 million at the box office

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025
Mufasa: The Lion King heads for OTT release after grand box office success
Mufasa: The Lion King heads for OTT release after grand box office success 

Good news awaits for Lion King fans!

Disney’s blockbuster 2024 musical Mufasa: The Lion King has been chosen for an OTT release.

The movie will be available for purchase on the channel’s streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on February 18 and will stream for free from April 1.

Mufasa, a prequel to the epic Lion King franchise collected a bomb amount of $653 million at the box office, now transitioning into a home entertainment release.

This movie was seemingly the last addition to the Walt Disney Animation Studios collection of live-action stories.

The younger version of Mufasa, voiced by Aaron Pierre, was first introduced as the lost cub separated from his family.

In addition to Pierre and Harrison Jr., the film includes an ensemble cast like Beyoncé as Mufasa’s wife Nala and their daughter Kiara was essayed by the Grammy winner’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Helmed by the acclaimed filmmaker Barry Jenkins, the original story follows the Simba’s journey after the tragic death of Mufasa while the prequel unfolds the patriarch’s early life.

It is pertinent to mention, Mufasa: Lion King released in cinemas on December 20, 2024 with a grand box office opening. 

Taylor Swift stuns in silver mini-dress at 2025 Grammys afterparty

Taylor Swift stuns in silver mini-dress at 2025 Grammys afterparty
King Charles, Queen Camilla issue joint statement on devastating update

King Charles, Queen Camilla issue joint statement on devastating update
'Mufasa: The Lion King' heads for OTT release after massive box office success

'Mufasa: The Lion King' heads for OTT release after massive box office success

USPS shares huge announcement amid Trump tariffs decision

USPS shares huge announcement amid Trump tariffs decision
Lady Gaga gushes over her 14th Grammy win: ‘Very special one’
Lady Gaga gushes over her 14th Grammy win: ‘Very special one’
Taylor Swift set to attend Super Bowl for Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift set to attend Super Bowl for Travis Kelce
Kanye West clears air on Bianca Censori's NSFW Grammy appearance
Kanye West clears air on Bianca Censori's NSFW Grammy appearance
Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls in new bombshell revelations
Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls in new bombshell revelations
Sabrina Carpenter drops huge surprise after winning two Grammys
Sabrina Carpenter drops huge surprise after winning two Grammys
The Weeknd finally releases trailer of ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’
The Weeknd finally releases trailer of ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’
Taylor Swift takes inspiration from Kate Middleton in new chic look?
Taylor Swift takes inspiration from Kate Middleton in new chic look?
‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’: Marvel receives backlash for alleged AI use
‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’: Marvel receives backlash for alleged AI use
Travis Kelce to propose Taylor Swift during Super Bowl Halftime?
Travis Kelce to propose Taylor Swift during Super Bowl Halftime?
Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra makes heartfelt comments about husband
Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra makes heartfelt comments about husband
Chappell Roan pens sweet message after first Grammy win
Chappell Roan pens sweet message after first Grammy win
Billie Eilish brother Finneas drops emotional message after her Grammy snub
Billie Eilish brother Finneas drops emotional message after her Grammy snub