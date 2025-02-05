AR Rahman, ED Sheeran collaboration in works?

Trending

  February 05, 2025
Ed Sheeran met with the Indian music maestro AR Rahman!

The reunion took place just before Sheeran’s Chennai concert as part of his six-city India tour which includes stops in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Shillong, Delhi and Chennai.

Turning to his official Instagram space on Tuesday, the Masakali 2.0 singer shared a thread of photos sitting with Sheeran and son AR Ameen on a couch.


Another featured the Shape of You crooner taking a photo of Rahman at his music console.

Soon after the post circulated, fans buzzed with excitement hoping this meeting might lead to a potential collaboration between the two artists.

One fan wrote, “Any song is coming with this combo? Out of syllabus.”

“ohh my paralleless meet,” a second user noted.

A third chimed, “Wowww these trio.”

“Illegal combo," a fourth fan revealed.

Earlier, British musician kicked off his Mathematics tour with an electrifying performance in Pune on January 30, 2025, wearing a Pune T-shirt.

After Pune, the Perfect crooner performed in Hyderabad on February 2, 2025 where Indian singer Armaan Malik was the opening act.

To note, Ed Sheeran is one of the most successful pop stars in the industry and popular western singer in India. 

