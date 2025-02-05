Drake breaks silence after Kendrick Lamar’s diss track wins Grammy

Drake has broken his silence after Kendrick Lamar won big at Grammys 2025.
The feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has been ongoing since at least March 22, 2024, with both rappers releasing diss tracks aimed at each other.
On Sunday, Lamar made history, winning five awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Not Like Us, a scathing diss track aimed at Drake.
However, it seems that Drake is not backing down, as he kicked off his 16-date Anita Max Win Tour at Perth's RAC Arena with a sold-out show on Tuesday.
Before closing his first performance, Drake took a moment to address the crowd and release his first ever statement after Lamar's win.
'"My name is Drake. I started doing music in 2008. I come all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025. And no matter what, Drizzy Drake is very much alive and that's all thanks to you. So I love ya," the biracial hip-hop star said.
He further added, "I want to thank you for the love tonight, Perth. I want to promise you I will never wait this long to come back to you again. I swear to God. I love this place. My new album with PartyNextDoor comes out on February 14."
While Drake has won a total five Grammy Awards during his 17-year career, Kendrick just won five Grammy Awards in one night for his diss track, making his total 22.