Joey King recounts embarrassing moments from 2019 People's Choice Awards  

Joey King has addressed her most embarrassing moments from the 2019 People's Choice Awards ceremony.
The Kissing Booth actress responded cheekily to a fan question during a viral TikTok session.
The fan, with the username Ava, asked Joey to share her thoughts about her experience with the 'glam bot' at the awards event.
To which the 25-year-old American actress responded, "I mean, what’s there to say? We’ve all seen it. It sucks."
These remarks of Joey referred to her viral moment at the awards gala, where a few media professionals from E! magazine asked her to try a glam bot on the red carpet.
For those unaware, a Glambot is a robotic arm with a high-speed camera that captures slow-motion videos that are often used at high-profile events like awards shows and runway shows.
According to People, to grab the attention of the media, Joey attempted to spin in her outfit and ended with a thumbs-up while trying to avoid her fears of the weird machinery.
In an old interview, The Act star shared her feelings about that embarrassing moment, stating that she found it funny while also hating it due to her embarrassment.
On the professional front, Joey King last appeared in the Netflix science-fiction movie, Uglies, which was released on September 13, 2024.