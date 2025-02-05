Kanye West brags about bold moment with Bianca Censori at Grammys 2025

Kanye West, never one to shy away from controversy, proudly declared that he and his wife, Bianca Censori, 'beat the Grammys' with their bold and provocative red carpet appearance.
While arriving at a recording studio in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the Famous rapper addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding his wife Bianca Censor walked the red carpet in a completely see-through nude mesh dress worn without underwear.
Kanye West, who is famously called “Ye” told a TMZ cameraman, “Ask us how it was to beat the Grammys.”
After the question was repeated to him, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband replied, “'We beat the Grammys.”
During the outing after the Grammys stunt, the musician covered up in an all-black outfit while Bianca also sported a more conservative look, wearing a white zip-up jacket, metallic silver leggings, and pointed toe heels.
To note, the recent outing came after Kanye expressed his pride on the stunt broke the internet.
He turned to Instagram to show Google search results revealing Bianca was the most-searched term for the evening after her Grammys controversial move.
As per the Google metrics 'Bianca Censori outift' received over 5 million searches which beat searches for 'Grammy winners'.