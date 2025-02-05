Kanye West, Bianca Censori make first appearance after bold Grammy stunt

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are still continuing their X-rated theme!
On Wednesday, February 5, the Daily Mail reported that the 47-year-old Carnival rapper and his 30-year-old Australian model wife stepped out in Los Angeles for a dinner date on Tuesday evening.
During the latest appearance, the model finally covered herself up after causing a stir at the Grammys 2025 with her bold stunt, showing her completely naked body in front of the photographers.
However, this time too, Ye’s wife continued her X-rated theme by opting to wear a skin tight leggings, making her body and innerwear quite visible.
She paired the leggings with a cream-colored zipped up shirt and tied her hair with a big claw clip, while sporting black sunglasses.
Meanwhile, the Vultures 1 rapper appeared in his usual all-black ensemble.
The outing comes after am inside source close to the couple revealed it to the New York Post that Kanye West was the one who insisted his wife for the shocking nude stunt.
“When Ye gets something in his head, there’s no talking him out of it. But make no mistake, this was totally him and not her,” the insider told.
They added, “It took a lot of courage on her part, but ultimately they’re both happy that she did it. It’s all anyone is talking about.”
“She would have much rather worn a pretty dress. She would have enjoyed the evening a lot more,” the tipster further added.
Moreover, Kanye West, on his since-deleted Instagram posts, bragged about how Bianca Censori became the most searched person on the Earth after her bold appearance.