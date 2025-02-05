Royal

Prince William releases heartfelt statement after new royal engagement

The Prince of Wales shares delightful news after major public appearance

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025


Prince William has shared a delightful news after new royal engagement.

On Wednesday, February 5, the Prince of Wales stepped out to visit a non-profit organisation, Child Bereavemen.

During the public appearance, the future King met young adults who are the part of the charity.

The official Instagram account of Kate Middleton and William posted the pictures from the outing and wrote, “Joining the wonderful staff of @childbereavementuk’s Northwest service today.”

“It is the charity’s busiest service in the UK, supporting children and young people up to the age of 25 when someone important to them has died or is dying, as well as supporting parents and wider family through baby loss. It is such important work,” the caption further read.

He was wearing charcoal colour blazer with a sweater underneath for the outing.

William concluded the heartfelt statement, “The families and children they have supported show immense strength under the most terrible of circumstances. Thank you for sharing your stories today and wishing you all the very best.”

His public appearance came after King Charles posted a video clip from his visit to the Polish community.

