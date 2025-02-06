King Felipe, Queen Letizia make first joint-appearance after 80th Auschwitz event

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have held a special meeting in first joint-appearance after marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
On Wednesday, February 5, the official Instagram handle of the Spanish Royal Family shared a carousel of photos from the annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Cervantes Institute.
The meeting was held at the Royal Palace.
“The King and Queen preside over the annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Cervantes Institute at the Royal Palace of El Pardo,” the post’s caption stated.
Further in the statement, the Palace revealed that the Spanish Monarchs present a special award to a South Korean professor for his role in promoting Spanish language by teaching literature at Hankuk University in South Korea.
“[The King and Queen] present the “2024 Ñ Prize” to Park Chul, emeritus professor of Hispanic Literature at Hankuk University in South Korea,” the caption briefed.
Moreover, King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s this appearance comes just a few days after they made a joint-appearance in Poland to mark the 80 anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
During that appearance, Felipe and Letizia lighted candles as they paid tribute to the victims and the survivors.