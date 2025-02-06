Entertainment

Travis Kelce speaks out on Taylor Swift’s Chiefs game-day outfits

Taylor Swift’s fashion wins over boyfriend Travis Kelce's seal of approval

Travis Kelce has revealed his real thoughts on girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Chiefs game-day looks.

While speaking to media during Super Bowl week press conferences, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked about if he and his girlfriend ever thought about planning their outfits together.

Responding to the question, Kelce admitted that they don't "necessarily coordinate.”

However, he couldn't help but gush about the Lover singer's impeccable game-day fashion sense.

“Tay’s always gonna be dressed head-to-toe looking the flyest,” he added.

Swift has proven herself to be a style power house in the stadium since attending her first first Chiefs game in September 2023.

From vintage Chiefs gear to high-end designer looks, the Grammy winner has consistently impressed with her fashion choices.

Now, as the 2025 Super Bowl approaches, all eyes are again on Swift and her stylish appearances.

According to Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, Swift is set to attend the Super Bowl to cheer on his boyfriend.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Jason was asked about who will attend the mega sport event from his family.

"Yeah, I think everybody's coming in,” he replied.

To note, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since September 2023.

