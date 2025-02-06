Royal

Prince Nikolaos, fiancée Chrysí enjoy intimate rehearsal dinner ahead of wedding

The Greek prince, who was previously married to Princess Tatiana, is set to marry Chrysí on Friday

  February 06, 2025
Prince Nikolaos and fiance Chrysí Vardinogianni, who are set to tie the knot on Friday, attended an intimate rehearsal dinner for their upcoming nuptials on Wednesday.

The loved-up couple was joined by by friends and family, including the groom's older brother, Crown Prince Pavlos, his wife Crown Princess Marie-Chantal, and their mother, Queen Anne-Marie, and his sister, Princess Theodora.

Crown Prince Pavlos's eldest son and presumptive heir, Constantine-Alexios, was also in attendance at the service.

In the photos, Nikolaos and Chrysí could be seen arriving to the service together, with Prince wrapping his arm around his bride-to-be as they both smile ear to ear.

Prince Nikolaos, who was previously married to Princess Tatiana, went public with their relationship just last month when Chrysí accompanied him to service in honour of his late father, King Constantine.

Chrysí has long been a family friend of the Greek royals. She and Nikolaos seemingly went public with their relationship just last month when she accompanied him to service in honour of his late father, King Constantine.

Although, the details about their upcoming wedding ceremony are kept under the wraps, it's been reported that the bride-to-be will walk down the aisle in a Meghan Markle’s beloved Christos Costarellos’ gown.

Speaking to Greek media, Pavlos said Nikolaos was "very happy" about the upcoming wedding.

"I don't think he's nervous at all. I'm very happy, I think he's very happy and the rest of you will have to ask him [about being best man]. I love being here and seeing that things are going well,” he added.

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana announced their divorce in a statement shared with the public on April 19, 2024.

