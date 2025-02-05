Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to avoid Prince Harry’s ‘spare’ fate

Royal

  • February 05, 2025
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis won’t be sharing same fate as Prince Harry!

In his latest conversation with Fabulous, royal author Phil Dampier shared his insights into Princess Kate and Prince William’s parenting, comparing the bonds between William and Harry against the children of the Prince of Wales, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

During the interview, Phil claimed that despite Prince George holding the “most important” position as compared to his siblings, Kate and William make sure to treat all three of their kids “equal,” promoting a strong relationship among them.

Comparing the trio siblings to Harry and William, the royal author stated that while the Duke of Sussex always felt like being “the spare,” things will be changed for Charlotte and Louis.

“Prince Harry always felt like ‘The Spare’ but perhaps that won’t happen with Charlotte and Louis as there are two of them and they will support each other, as well as George,” he stated.

Phil Dampier added, “Kate has always been close to her siblings and she wants her children to share the same sort of bond. I think William and Kate see George as primus inter pares - first among equals. Obviously he is the most important one.”

He continued, “Yes, he is the future King but the way things are going Charlotte and Louis may have major roles in the future.”

Moreover, Kate Middleton has made a huge move to keep her children together as recently she was spotted visiting a co-educational school in London for Prince George’s admission, so that in future, all three of her kids can study at the same school.

