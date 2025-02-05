Duchess Sophie marks solo hospital visit amid Prince Edward Nepal tour

Royal

Prince Edward and Duchess of Edinburgh conclude second day itinerary of the royal trip

  • by Web Desk
  • February 05, 2025
Duchess Sophie marked hospital visit amid solo engagement on Nepal trip with Prince Edward.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were busy in a number of separate engagements across Nepal on the second day of their six-day royal tour.

They were greeted by President Ram Chandra Paudel and his wife Sabita at the Presidential Palace in Maharajgunj upon arrival.

Sophie began her day by visiting Bhaktapur Hospital Maternity Wing, where she learned about Nepal's progress in maternal health.

She told one new mother: “I want to hold them all.”

Notably, the Duchess of Edinburgh was not sick or injured during her second day itinerary.

Her Royal Highness then visited Maiti Nepal, an organisation which helps sexual exploitation survivors. She also met the founder of the organisation, Ms Anuradha Koirala.

During a candid conversation with the founder, Sophie shared,“It’s so lovely, Do you know how many people have you helped over the years?”

Edward and his wife concluded the day by making a joint appearance at an evening reception hosted at the British Ambassador's Residence, celebrating future partnerships between the two countries.

