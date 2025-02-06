Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eye on new move amid struggling phase

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced multiple challenges including the postponement of Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan'

  • by Web Desk
  • February 06, 2025


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning an escape from the U.S. after facing mounting pressure, sparking speculation about their next move amid ongoing public and media scrutiny.

As per GB News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced multiple challenges including the postponement of Meghan's Netflix show With Love, Meghan until March due to LA wildfires.

The source told Heat Magazine, "Meghan and Harry have been under intense pressure."

It is also reported that filmmaker Tyler Perry, 55, has offered the couple his private residence in the Bahamas as a retreat.

"Tyler has offered up his Bahamas home to the couple," the source claimed.

The insider added, "He told Meghan to take the time to reconnect and repair - insisting that she and Harry needed time away from everyone, even the kids."

On recent LA fires, a source stated, "While they weren't directly affected by the fires, they were close to an evacuation order at one point and have since opened their home to friends who've lost their houses, which has also been hard."

"Many of Meghan's pals feel this trip will be all about healing and reconnection," the source added.

To note, Harry and Megham planned to travel next month along with the arrangements made for their children Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, to stay with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

