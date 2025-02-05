King Charles marks first anniversary of cancer diagnosis in special outing

King Charles has marked the one-year anniversary of his cancer diagnosis in a special royal engagement,
On February 5, 2024, the British monarch announced that he was diagnosed with cancer.
His majesty stepped out for a public appearance at the Polish Social and Cultural Association (POSK) in London on the same day as his cancer diagnosis announcement.
Charles met Polish Ambassador Piotr Wilczek and POSK Chairman Marcin Kalinowski during his visit to Europe's largest Polish centre
He also met Britain's Polish community at the renowned cultural institution, showing his commitment to royal duties.
A day prior to his appearance, King Charles released an emotional statement to mark World Cancer Day.
He wrote on Instagram, "This World Cancer Day, we are sending love to all those navigating a cancer diagnosis – as well as the incredible doctors, nurses, charities and families who work tirelessly to support them.”
Moreover, Prince William and Kate Middleton also marked World Cancer Day with an emotional message.
The Princess of Wales also got diagnosed with cancer last year and she finished her chemotherapy in September 2024.
However, Princess Kate confessed to cancer “remission” during a public outing in January 2025.