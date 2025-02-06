Queen Letizia looks like doll in pink power suit at key event

Royal

Queen Letizia and King Felipe make a stylish pair at Madrid meeting on Wednesday

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025
Queen Letizia of Spain served up looks in new appearance with King Felipe.

On Wednesday, February 5, the former journalist turned royal chaired a board meeting in Madrid alongside her husband.

The couple was dressed to the nines as they presented the 2024 Cervantes Prize to South-Korean hispanist Park Chul before chairing the meeting.

For the appearance, the Queen slipped into a gorgeous blush rose power suit, paired with a vibrant crimson red top and matching kitten heels.

Her Royal Highness elevated her outfit with a striking drop earrings featuring diamonds and a singular ruby stone, adding a touch of elegance to her overall look.

Meanwhile, the monarch complemented his wife's outfit with a smart grey suit and a pink tie, looking dapper as always.

Letizia and Felipe, who are parents to Leonor, Princess of Asturias, and Infanta Sofia, chair the meeting alongside the board of trustees annually.

Queen Letizia’s stunning look comes a day after she made glam- up appeaence in an emerald green frock as she chaired an event for World Cancer Day in Madrid.

She donned a Persian green dress by Dandara Spain, which she has re-worn on several occasions, including when she visited the legacy of Carmen Martín Gaite in Salamanca last February.

