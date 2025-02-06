Royal

Princess Marie of Denmark celebrates 49th birthday with adorable new portrait

Princess Marie marked her 49th birthday a day after Queen Mary's 53rd birthday

Princess Marie of Denmark is marking her 49 birthday and to celebrate the joyous occasion, the Danish Royal palace has released a stunning portrait of Her Royal Highness.

Taking to their official Instagram account on Thursday, King Frederik and Queen Mary extended their heartwarming wish for the Princess.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Marie has a birthday and turns 49 today," they wrote in the caption along with her new portrait.

In the photo,  Countess of Monpezat, whose maiden name was Marie Agathe Odile Cavallier, could be seen posing with her puppy as she wore an elegant floral dress with grey pumps.


Princess Marie, is the wife of Prince Joachim, was born on February 6, 1976 in Paris.

She shares two kids, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena, with husband.

In addition, Princess Marie is also a stepmother to Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix who were born during the first marriage of Prince Joachim.

A day earlier, Queen Mary of Denmak also marked her 53rd birthday on February 6.

In the new portrait, the Danish queen exuded elegance in a white silk blouse paired with a pink lace skirt.

