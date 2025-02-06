Shaboozey spills on Beyoncé’s valuable advice to him during collaboration

Shaboozey, who collaborated with Beyoncé on two of her album, Cowboy Carter’s songs, has revealed the valuable advice he received from the veteran entertainer.
In a recent interview with People, the country star shared the No. 1 lesson he took from Queen Bey.
"When I was recording the songs on her album, [I was like], 'Oh man, I can't do these runs' or 'I am nowhere near the vocalist, performer or anything Beyoncé is.' And I kind of got in my head about that," the song-writer, whose real name is Collins Obinna Chibueze, said over Zoom from Los Angeles.
Shaboozey continued, "What they told me was, 'Hey, we brought you here for you to do you, for you to be yourself.'"
"Just be yourself. Just be confident in the fact that you are different, you are unique and that's what people are going to resonate with,” he added.
Beyoncé’s advice seemed to pay off, as Shaboozey's contributions to Cowboy Carter were well-received by everyone.
Cowboy Carter even won the Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
Moreover, Shaboozey's song A Bar Song (Tipsy) hit No. 1 on the Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and spent 19 weeks topping the Hot 100.