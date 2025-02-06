Royal

Zara Tindall, Kate Middleton bond deepens after Princess Charlotte's surprise move

Princess Charlotte makes surprise move to bring Zara Tindall and Kate Middleton closer

  • February 06, 2025


Zara Tindall and Princess Kate express their joy as Princess Charlotte forms a heartwarming bond with her cousin, strengthening the royal family's close-knit ties.

As per GB News, the Princess of Wales daughter, Princess Charlotte’s bond with 11-year-old Mia Tindall has grown stronger throughout 2024.

The royal source shared that the Woman's Day Magazine, "What happened to Charlotte's mum shocked everyone, but energetic Mia was the perfect distraction for the princess throughout those scary months of 2024."

According to the insider, Charlotte has "always been in awe of Mia and her fun-loving side."

However, they have had some playful "my dad's the best" rivalry between them since it was removed.

The source shared, "Kate and Zara are happy to report their girls have formed a friendship for life.”

Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall made several outings together at high-profile events, including Trooping the Colour and the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Royal cousins were also spotted during the Royal Family's Christmas Day walk to St Mary Magdalene church at Sandringham.

They also appeared together at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.

