Royal

Prince William makes somber confession in new appearance

Prince William visited a bereavement centre in Widnes, Cheshire on Wednesday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025
Prince William makes somber confession in new appearance
Prince William makes somber confession in new appearance

Prince William visited a bereavement centre in Widnes, Cheshire, which provides support to families who have lost loved ones, on Wednesday.

During the visit, the Prince of Wales met with affected children and young people up to the age of 25, who have been supported by the charity.

The future King, who lost his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997 when he was just 15 years old, also opened up about his personal experiences with grief.

"Sometimes the hardest thing about grief is finding the words for how you actually feel," he said.

Prince William continued, "It's crucial for those first few years, particularly, (that) you have support like this…. It's got you in your practice, how to help yourself."

"The mind gets focused on one thing, doesn't it? It's very difficult to do school and normal life," he added.

Prince William also spoke with teenagers who have lost loved ones, including Rebecca whose father recently died.

After the meeting, Rebecca said that Prince William's understanding of grief was comforting.

"He knows exactly the situation we've been in. He's been in the same situation, around our age as well. I feel like it was good because he really understood," she noted.

To note, Prince William has been patron of the charity since 2009.

Meghan Markle gets new title from Palace five years after Royal Family exit

Meghan Markle gets new title from Palace five years after Royal Family exit
Real Madrid icon Marcelo announces retirement in emotional video

Real Madrid icon Marcelo announces retirement in emotional video
Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move

Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move
Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama

Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama
King Charles takes key step to sideline Prince Andrew amid FBI probe calls
King Charles takes key step to sideline Prince Andrew amid FBI probe calls
Zara Tindall, Kate Middleton bond deepens after Princess Charlotte's surprise move
Zara Tindall, Kate Middleton bond deepens after Princess Charlotte's surprise move
Princess Anne dismisses King Charles emotional plea amid cancer battle
Princess Anne dismisses King Charles emotional plea amid cancer battle
Princess Marie of Denmark celebrates 49th birthday with adorable new portrait
Princess Marie of Denmark celebrates 49th birthday with adorable new portrait
King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia release emotional video on horrific shooting incident
King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia release emotional video on horrific shooting incident
Queen Letizia looks like doll in pink power suit at key event
Queen Letizia looks like doll in pink power suit at key event
Duchess Sophie set to give big surprise to King Charles after Nepal trip
Duchess Sophie set to give big surprise to King Charles after Nepal trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eye on new move amid struggling phase
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eye on new move amid struggling phase
Prince Nikolaos, fiancée Chrysí enjoy intimate rehearsal dinner ahead of wedding
Prince Nikolaos, fiancée Chrysí enjoy intimate rehearsal dinner ahead of wedding
King Felipe, Queen Letizia make first joint-appearance after 80th Auschwitz event
King Felipe, Queen Letizia make first joint-appearance after 80th Auschwitz event
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to avoid Prince Harry’s ‘spare’ fate
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to avoid Prince Harry’s ‘spare’ fate
Prince William releases heartfelt statement after new royal engagement
Prince William releases heartfelt statement after new royal engagement