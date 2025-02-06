Prince William makes somber confession in new appearance

Prince William visited a bereavement centre in Widnes, Cheshire, which provides support to families who have lost loved ones, on Wednesday.
During the visit, the Prince of Wales met with affected children and young people up to the age of 25, who have been supported by the charity.
The future King, who lost his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997 when he was just 15 years old, also opened up about his personal experiences with grief.
"Sometimes the hardest thing about grief is finding the words for how you actually feel," he said.
Prince William continued, "It's crucial for those first few years, particularly, (that) you have support like this…. It's got you in your practice, how to help yourself."
"The mind gets focused on one thing, doesn't it? It's very difficult to do school and normal life," he added.
Prince William also spoke with teenagers who have lost loved ones, including Rebecca whose father recently died.
After the meeting, Rebecca said that Prince William's understanding of grief was comforting.
"He knows exactly the situation we've been in. He's been in the same situation, around our age as well. I feel like it was good because he really understood," she noted.
To note, Prince William has been patron of the charity since 2009.