Meghan Markle gets new title from Palace five years after Royal Family exit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exit Royal Family in 2020

  • February 06, 2025

Meghan Markle has seemingly earned a brand new title from Buckingham Palace sources, nearly 5 years after leaving the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex, who moved to the US in 2020, nearly two years after tying the knot to Prince Harry has been dubbed as the "fighter" on the basis of her experience in the Palace during those years.

Tom Quinn spoke to several royal staffers for his latest book, Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants.

One of the royal staff members shed light on how Meghan did fight for everything after becoming part of the Royal Family.

"Some people can cope with this — Kate Middleton is perhaps the supreme example — but others try to fight back, which is what Meghan clearly did," the royal staffer told Tom.

"You've got to hand it to her, she really is a fighter,'" they added.

As per the palace staffers, Meghan was a "moderniser by nature" and "someone who wanted to get things done and change the status quo."

The royal staffer revealed that the mother-of-two didn't understand, "when you join the royal family, you don't do as you please, you do as you are told."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been on rocky terms with the royal family since moving to the US as they made shocking allegations against duke's family members in their bombshell interview, followed by a Netflix documentary.

Harry further damaged his relationship with father King Charles and brother Prince William after the release of his memoir, Spare in 2023.

