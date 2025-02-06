Priyanka Chopra attends brother’s mehendi without Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra attended her brother’s mehendi without husband Nick Jonas as he has been busy with hectic schedule.
On Thursday, the Citadel star enjoyed the fun event along with her daughter Malti Marie.
She also posted a photo dump to share exclusive snaps from the mehendi party.
In one frame, Malti wore a pink, floral lehenga, similar to her mom's white floral outfit. She finished the glam look with pink and purple bangles, and tiny mehendi designs on her hand.
Priyanka’s brother Siddharth can be seen playing with Malti while she rested in Priyanka's arms in one snap.
The Bajirao Mastani actress captioned the post, “From last night #Sidnee ki Mehndi.”
Her mother-in-law Denise Jonas also attended the event wearing a dazzling pink saree. She tied up hair as she got mehendi applied on her hands by artistes.
Nick’s father Kevin Jonas Sr took photos of his wife.
Priyanka set the dance floor on fire with her cousin Mannara as she grooved to her own song Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.
Notably, Nick was spotted at Mumbai airport on February 6, 2025 to attend the wedding event.