‘Smurfs’ releases first trailer with Rihanna’s Smurfette leading daring mission

The live-action/animated film ‘Smurfs’ starring Rihanna and James Corden, is slated to release on July 18, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025

Adorable blue, humanoid Smurfs are coming back to their colony with new adventure!

The official Instagram handle of the live-action musical fantasy film on Thursday, February 6, shared the first trailer of the upcoming animated movie which is based on Belgian comic artist, Peyo’s The Smurfs.

“To save their world, they must come to ours. Watch the new Official Trailer for #SmurfsMovie – Only in theatres July 18,” read the post’s caption.

In the caption was also mentioned the cast of the exciting animated film.

“Starring Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman,” it read.

The trailer of the forthcoming movie, which was introduced by Rihanna herself, featured her character Smurfette narrating about her idyllic life in the Smurf village before they get transported to Paris.

In the movie, Rihanna’s Smurfette will lead a daring mission by travelling into the real world to save Papa Smurf, after he gets mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel.

"With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe,” read the synopsis of Smurfs.

Smurfs is slated to release on July 18, 2025.

