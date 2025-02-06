Entertainment

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate shares first statement months after his death

Kate Cassidy has finally broken her silence after Liam Payne’s tragic death in October 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy is finally speaking out!

Nearly four months after the late Night Changes singer’s death, his lover has broken silence, opening up about what their final days were like before the tragic happening.

Speaking to The Sun on Wednesday, February 5, Cassidy, who is a 25-year-old model and influencer, stated, “It still doesn’t feel fully real for me that he’s not here. I’m trying to be the best I can be, but I feel like my life has changed so much. I think about Liam every second of every day.”

It is worth mentioning that Cassidy was in Argentina with Liam Payne in the week before his death, and returned just two days prior to the singer’s passing at the hotel where he had been staying.

During the interview, the model heartbreakingly expressed that if she had known that such tragic accident was going to happen, she would have never left her boyfriend behind.

Revealing reason behind leaving Payne alone in Argentina, Cassidy stated that she had to care for their dogs in Florida, US, which is why the influencer couldn’t stay.

“We had our dog and obviously I never, ever thought this event would occur. Love is so optimistic, and you just hope that everything will work out at the end. Obviously, if I knew, if I could see into the future, I would never have left Argentina,” she stated.

Sharing about her first reaction to the sad news, Kate Cassidy revealed that at first she thought it was all “just a rumor.”

“I didn’t believe it at first. I thought it was just a rumour. Or something that somebody made up just to get views,” she explained, adding, “Then instantly I just had a bad feeling in my gut. I was like, ‘Why would somebody make this up? Is this true?’ And I feel like I just completely blacked out.”

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy began dating in October 2022 until the former One Direction singer’s death in October 2024.

