Kanye West makes urgent plea for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' release

  • by Web Desk
  • February 07, 2025
Kanye West finally broke silence over Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ongoing sexual abuse lawsuits months after his arrest.

The Yeezy founder turned to his X account on Thursday, February 6th, to share an emotional plea for his close pal, who has been behind bars since September 2024 over the serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

In his post, the father-of-four urged the authorities and fans to "FREE PUFF."

"ALL THESE CELEBRITY N—-S AND BITCHES IS P—Y YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S–T," Kanye added.

He also dragged Chris Brown in one of his multiple threads and said, "WE ALL WATCHED THEM TRY TO CANCEL CHRIS BROWN AND AINT NOBODY DO NOTHING."

The 47-year-old American rapper-turned-businessman later posted a video clip of Diddy's son Christian 'King' Combs on his Instagram handle.

In the viral clip, Kanye and the son of the Bad Boy Records founder are seen having a conversation virtually, as they both are on a FaceTime call.

The Vulture 2 hitmaker penned a caption for his Instagram post, "FOR EVERY SON WHO DAD IS LOCKED UP WRITE [sic] OR WRONG I WANT YALL TO LISTEN TO DAVE CHAPELLES JOKES VERY CLOSE THIS TIME."

Kanye's emotional plea came after two women accused Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault in their fresh case filings.

On Tuesday, February 4th, People magazine reported that two unidentified women filed two separate lawsuits against the rapper in New York Court, claiming Diddy raped the girls during his controversial parties back in the 1980s.

As of now, neither Diddy's family nor his legal team have responded to the accusations. 

