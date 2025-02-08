Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trolled at 30th Critics Choice Awards

Chelsea Handler took a humorous jab at Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing lawsuit drama at the 30th Critics Choice Awards.
The 49-year-old American comedian performed her monologue at the star-studded event, which took place on Friday, February 7th, 2025.
She said, "Waking up every day, not knowing what news we are going to hear that will disappoint or horrify us."
"So, it’s important, in times like these, to have a distraction. And that’s why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively," Handler stated.
The comedian-turned-actress also subtly roasted the US' newly elected President, Donald Trump's second term in office, while sarcastically appreciating Lively and Baldoni for distracting the audience with their ongoing lawsuits.
"Thank you for providing us with that distraction. I’m grateful. I think we’re all grateful, and I think we’re good. I think everybody in this room, no matter whose side you’re on we can all agree to accept that there’s probably not going to be a sequel," Handler added.
For those unaware, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been involved in a legal battle since December, when the actress accused her It Ends With Us co-star of sexual harassment.