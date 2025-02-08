Blake Lively receives huge heartache from Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship is apparently not rock solid anymore!
In a shocking turn of events, the 14-time Grammy winner has frozen the Gossip Girl alum from her Super Bowl guest list.
As reported by Mirror, Swift, who will grace the Super-Bowl to cheer her boyfriend Travis Kelce, did not include Lively's name in the crew mates she invited to support the Kansas City Chief’s against Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9, 2025.
This update comes shortly after Page Six reported that the Blank Space hitmaker feels "used" by her BFF.
Last year was different for the buddies as Lively joined the Midnights crooner in her VIP suite to watch the match.
The duo celebrated alongside Ashley Avignone, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice, Miles Teller, and Keleigh Teller as well as Travis' parents.
However, this time things seem to be out of control between the fast friends as Lively is currently occupied in her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, due to which she is unable to attend the Super Bowl.
Meanwhile an insider exclusively told the Daily Mail, "Blake is not attending the Super Bowl with her.”
"Blake has not left the house since this started practically. Taylor wants nothing to do with this trial and court case," the source added.
To note, Blake Lively legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director ensued after she filed a complaint against him in December alleging Baldoni of unethical conduct and sexual harassment during the filming of movie adaptation.
Meanwhile, Baldoni has also filed a counter defamation lawsuit against The Age of Adaline actress.