Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle crush split rumors with passionate kiss at Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off the 2025 Invictus Games in a romantic way- See video

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put the split rumors to rest with a passionate kiss at the 2025 Invictus Games.

The Duchess of Sussex took the stage in Vancouver, Canada, at the friends and family dinner, held before the competition started, and introduced her husband with a heartfelt speech.

Despite claiming she hadn't planned on speaking, Meghan gushed over Harry, saying he "means a lot" to her.

 "We are just thrilled to be here, and I would be remiss if I didn't take the opportunity to introduce someone who means a lot to me. And I know he means quite a lot to all of you. You will see him throughout this week," she said in her speech.

Meghan further added, "You will see him at the Games. You will see him probably curling with you, cheering you on. He's in it with you, and you'll see him through all of those moments. He'll be there with you."

After Meghan's heartfelt speech, Prince Harry walked onto the stage and the loved-up couple shared a romantic smooch, prompting cheers from the crowd. 

The couple's public display of affection squashed ongoing rumors of a rift in their relationship.


