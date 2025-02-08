Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates first milestone after turning 40

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal as 40-year-old against Al Feiha

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates first milestone after turning 40
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates first milestone after turning 40

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first success and first goal after turning 40.

According to Sports Star, Al Nassr claimed an easy and dominant 3-0 win over Al Feiha in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash on Friday, February 7, 2025, at the King Saud University Stadium, Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

It was the first match of the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner after turning 40 in which he scored his career’s 924 goals.

After winning the match and scoring a 74th-minute goal, the former Real Madrid player took to Instagram to celebrate his first success as a 40-year-old. He wrote, “A win and first goal after 40!” with a victory sign.


The CR7 fans also celebrated his victory with him and praised him. A fan wrote, “You make 40 wonderful, Cristiano.”

“You have a way, and you have a player,” a fan added.

“His most beautiful smile at the age of forty,” the third one gushed.

A user commented, “Everyone said you’ll be finished in your 30s you proved them wrong. Now it’s time to prove everyone wrong in your 40s... bring on the 1000 goals.”

Furthermore, the third-seeded Al Nassr will now play its next Saudi Pro League match against number five Al Ahli Saudi on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share PDA moment at Super Bowl party

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share PDA moment at Super Bowl party

Mawra Hocane marks first milestone after tying the knot with Ameer Gilani

Mawra Hocane marks first milestone after tying the knot with Ameer Gilani

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial

Angelina Jolie reunites with Zoe Saldana at Critics Choice Awards

Angelina Jolie reunites with Zoe Saldana at Critics Choice Awards

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Zodiac signs of football’s richest stars
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUU' celebration shockingly copied by robot: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUU' celebration shockingly copied by robot: Watch
Sergio Ramos joins Monterrey, pays heartfelt tribute to Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos joins Monterrey, pays heartfelt tribute to Real Madrid
NFL MVP Award: Josh Allen wins first MVP after historic season
NFL MVP Award: Josh Allen wins first MVP after historic season
Lewis Hamilton receives nod from former teammate amid Ferrari prep
Lewis Hamilton receives nod from former teammate amid Ferrari prep
Matthew Stafford’s wife clears air on controversial Taylor Swift remarks
Matthew Stafford’s wife clears air on controversial Taylor Swift remarks
Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt tribute for Real Madrid teammate Marcelo
Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt tribute for Real Madrid teammate Marcelo
Messi to cheer on Mahomes in Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl 59 clash?
Messi to cheer on Mahomes in Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl 59 clash?
Real Madrid icon Marcelo announces retirement in emotional video
Real Madrid icon Marcelo announces retirement in emotional video
Neymar break silence on joining Santos after first match in 12 years
Neymar break silence on joining Santos after first match in 12 years
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 40th birthday statue unveiled in Times Square: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 40th birthday statue unveiled in Times Square: Watch
Donald Trump enforces ban on transgender women in sports
Donald Trump enforces ban on transgender women in sports