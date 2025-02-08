Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates first milestone after turning 40

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first success and first goal after turning 40.
According to Sports Star, Al Nassr claimed an easy and dominant 3-0 win over Al Feiha in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash on Friday, February 7, 2025, at the King Saud University Stadium, Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.
It was the first match of the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner after turning 40 in which he scored his career’s 924 goals.
After winning the match and scoring a 74th-minute goal, the former Real Madrid player took to Instagram to celebrate his first success as a 40-year-old. He wrote, “A win and first goal after 40!” with a victory sign.
The CR7 fans also celebrated his victory with him and praised him. A fan wrote, “You make 40 wonderful, Cristiano.”
“You have a way, and you have a player,” a fan added.
“His most beautiful smile at the age of forty,” the third one gushed.
A user commented, “Everyone said you’ll be finished in your 30s you proved them wrong. Now it’s time to prove everyone wrong in your 40s... bring on the 1000 goals.”
Furthermore, the third-seeded Al Nassr will now play its next Saudi Pro League match against number five Al Ahli Saudi on Thursday, February 13, 2025.