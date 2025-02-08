Trending

Mawra Hocane marks first milestone after tying the knot with Ameer Gilani

Celebrity couple Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani tied the knot on February 5, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025
Mawra Hocane is basking in the success of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release!

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, the newlywed shared a video of a fan enjoying the re-release after storming in the cinema on it’s opening day.

In the caption, Mawra reacted to the overwhelming box office response, “This is absolutely insane GUIZZZZ!!! I hear we are making some records and house is FULLLL everywhere!!!! Thankyou, Thankyou, Thankyou,” !!!! Love you all so much.”

To note, Mawra and Harshvardhan Rane starrer hit the ball out of the park as the movie created a record on Day 1 itself surpassing every single Hindi film of 2025 except for Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force.

On February, 7, Sanam Teri Kasam re-release garnered a ticket sale of 152K on BMS higher than the opening day of any film.

For the unversed, Mawra Hocane announced her surprise wedding with fellow actor Ameer Gilani in a thread of Instagram posts featuring her 'Qubool Hai' moment. 

 Mawra chose to wear a super-expensive fit for her Nikkah day, an ode to her mother-in-law and grand-mother in-law.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mawra Hocane last starred in the drama serial Jafaa that promoted domestic violence. 

