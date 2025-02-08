Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share PDA moment at Super Bowl party

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot in 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share PDA moment at Super Bowl party
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share PDA moment at Super Bowl party   

Kourtney Kardashian shared a rare PDA-filled moment alongside her husband, Travis Barker, during the 2025 Super Bowl afterparty.

According to Page Six, after the 49-year-old musician’s performance at the star-studded event, he immediately rushed to the VIP lounge of Second Line Stages to meet his wife on Thursday, February 6th, 2025.

Later, the couple was seen sharing PDA-filled moments, while Kourtney was photographed jumping onto her husband and embracing him with a warm hug.

Travis was at the club as he was performing alongside his popular rock band, Blink-182

The boyband delivered remarkable musical performances on some of their renowned tracks, including All the Small Things, Aliens Exist, Rock Show, and What’s My Age Again?

During their performance, they also paid a subtle tribute to Taylor Swift as they mixed her lyrics, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," into their song, Dammit.

However, the 14-time Grammy-winning artist was not present at the show.

For those unaware, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied the knot in 2022. The two are also parents to their 1-year-old Rocky 13. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share PDA moment at Super Bowl party

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share PDA moment at Super Bowl party

Mawra Hocane marks first milestone after tying the knot with Ameer Gilani

Mawra Hocane marks first milestone after tying the knot with Ameer Gilani

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial

Angelina Jolie reunites with Zoe Saldana at Critics Choice Awards

Angelina Jolie reunites with Zoe Saldana at Critics Choice Awards

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial
Angelina Jolie reunites with Zoe Saldana at Critics Choice Awards
Angelina Jolie reunites with Zoe Saldana at Critics Choice Awards
Sabrina Carpenter treats fans to breathtaking Grammy night shots
Sabrina Carpenter treats fans to breathtaking Grammy night shots
Jennifer Garner’s special gift to church miraculously saved after LA fire
Jennifer Garner’s special gift to church miraculously saved after LA fire
Paris Hilton gives glimpses into husband Carter Reum's intimate birthday bash
Paris Hilton gives glimpses into husband Carter Reum's intimate birthday bash
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trolled at 30th Critics Choice Awards
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trolled at 30th Critics Choice Awards
Blake Lively receives huge heartache from Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl
Blake Lively receives huge heartache from Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl
Adrien Brody beats Timothée Chalamet to win Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards
Adrien Brody beats Timothée Chalamet to win Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy romantic date night ahead of Super Bowl
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy romantic date night ahead of Super Bowl
Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension
Noah Cyrus gives special nod to dad Billy Ray amid family tension
Madelyn Cline teams up with Johnny Depp for thriller ‘Day Drinker’
Madelyn Cline teams up with Johnny Depp for thriller ‘Day Drinker’
Khloé Kardashian opens up about struggles after Lamar Odom reunion
Khloé Kardashian opens up about struggles after Lamar Odom reunion