Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share PDA moment at Super Bowl party   

Kourtney Kardashian shared a rare PDA-filled moment alongside her husband, Travis Barker, during the 2025 Super Bowl afterparty.
According to Page Six, after the 49-year-old musician’s performance at the star-studded event, he immediately rushed to the VIP lounge of Second Line Stages to meet his wife on Thursday, February 6th, 2025.
Later, the couple was seen sharing PDA-filled moments, while Kourtney was photographed jumping onto her husband and embracing him with a warm hug.
Travis was at the club as he was performing alongside his popular rock band, Blink-182.
The boyband delivered remarkable musical performances on some of their renowned tracks, including All the Small Things, Aliens Exist, Rock Show, and What’s My Age Again?
During their performance, they also paid a subtle tribute to Taylor Swift as they mixed her lyrics, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," into their song, Dammit.
However, the 14-time Grammy-winning artist was not present at the show.
For those unaware, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied the knot in 2022. The two are also parents to their 1-year-old Rocky 13.